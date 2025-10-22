No agreement on Lavrov-Rubio meeting in Budapest — MFA

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. There are no agreements yet on a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Budapest, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"There are no agreements on this matter. Therefore, I am warning in advance all those who may start writing again that something has been canceled: do not do this," he said.

Earlier, CNN, citing its White House sources, reported that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio, which had been in preparation for the past few days, had been postponed indefinitely. The FT later reported that such a meeting could take place on October 30. The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, asked the media not to participate in this "information farce."

Lavrov also noted that during the conversation, he agreed to continue telephone communication with Rubio. In a telephone conversation on October 20 Lavrov and Rubio discussed possible concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during the October 16 telephone conversation between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.