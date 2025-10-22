Putin will not attend G20 summit personally — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in South Africa personally, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Putin will not participate personally, but Russia, as we have said, will be represented at a worthy level. We will inform you in due time who will go there," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on Russia's participation in the G20 summit in South Africa.

The G20 summit will take place in Johannesburg on November 22-23. Following its conclusion, the G20 presidency will pass from South Africa to the United States.

Earlier, South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, responding to a question from TASS, stated that the crisis in Ukraine would be discussed during the G20 summit.