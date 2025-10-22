{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian subversive group in LPR — military expert

Andrey Marochko said that that civilian items and Russian army uniforms with fake documents were found in a rucksack upon the inspection of personal belongings of the saboteurs who had been eliminated

LUGANSK, October 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with Russian military uniforms and fake documents, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian fighters uncovered an enemy subversive group near the settlement of Nadiya in the LPR, which attempted to stealthily cross the engagement line. The enemy failed to implement its plan because the saboteurs approached a camouflaged observation post of the Russian army," he said.

Russian forces eliminated a part of Ukrainian saboteurs, Marochko said, without specifying their number.

"It should be noted that civilian items and Russian army uniforms with fake documents were found in a rucksack upon the inspection of personal belongings of the saboteurs who had been eliminated. Most probably, a new provocation was plotted in an area close to the frontline to discredit the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

Federation Council OKs ratification of Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement
The agreement expands interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, mining, transportation, communications, as well as in security and in countering terrorism and extremism
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
State Duma ratified investment encouragement agreement with China
The agreement contains updates in definitions of the terms of the investor and the investment and in provisions on the sphere of application of the agreement
Lavrov determined to work with top US diplomat to implement Putin-Trump agreements
US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future
European leaders support Trump’s call to cease fire in Ukraine along current front line
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the special military operation in Ukraine will end when all of its goals have been achieved
Ukrainian troops attack DPR twice in 24 hours, injuring four individuals
Seven residential buildings and a motor vehicle were damaged
Supplies of South Korean weapons not to change special military op — Russian diplomat
"But they would change the nature of relations between Moscow and Seoul and would wreck the prospects of their restoration," Georgy Zinovyev said
Hungary to challenge Council of EU’s decision to ban Russian gas purchases — minister
Hungary and Slovakia, who opposed the decision, were unable to exercise their veto right
EU must do everything for Putin-Trump meeting to achieve peace in Ukraine — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico pointed out that there is already clear evidence of efforts to prevent it at all costs
Trump confident Putin, Zelensky want to end Ukraine conflict
The US President opined that the conflict is going to end
EC claims UK, Canada support expropriation of Russian assets
The reparation proposal allegedly "stops short of confiscation of Russian assets," the European Commissioner for Economy said
Ukraine has money to run only until April 2026 — El Pais
Ukraine's budget has been running a record deficit for several years
'Silence regime' at ZNPP sends positive message to all of Europe — senator
Alexander Voloshin noted that the IAEA’s participation in negotiating the "silence regime" demonstrates that "the organization has recently adopted a more pragmatic stance, recognizing that it is Russia that ensures the safety of the plant and does not hinder the work of international experts"
FACTBOX: Ukraine stages another nighttime UAV attack
Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were introduced at airports in Krasnodar, Kaluga, Penza, Pskov, Yaroslavl, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and Makhachkala
No response from US to Russia’s proposal to extend New START — senior Russian MP
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that Russia has once again demonstrated its special responsibility as a nuclear power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council in matters of strategic stability and global security
Trump is preparing Zelensky for future 'deal' with Russia — senator
Igor Kastyukevich said that Donald Trump is organizing this "moral and psychological crash course" for Vladimir Zelensky to allow him to get used to and reconcile himself with the subsequent decisions he will have to make
Japan’s former top diplomat Motegi appointed foreign minister in new government
The list of members of the new cabinet formed by Japan’s first female Prime Minister Takaichi was announced by the new Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, former defense minister
Pristina plans to official declare Kosovo Serbs foreigners — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya recalled Pristina’s attempt to bar the leading Kosovo Serbs’ party, Serb List, from participating in municipal elections, where in won in nine out of ten non-Albanian municipalities in the first round
Ratification of treaty with Venezuela matters amid US pressure on Caracas, diplomat says
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow expects Caracas to present a note of ratification of the bilateral strategic partnership agreement soon
Maintaining ceasefire in Gaza is critical — Erdogan
The Turkish leader emphasized that the two-state solution was a prerequisite for lasting peace
DPRK military actively involved in demining Kursk border area — governor
Alexander Khinshtein emphasized that the area remains contaminated with land mines, unexploded ordnance, aerial bombs, and shells – hazards that pose major risks
Lavrov, top Kazakh diplomat to discuss cooperation ahead of Tokayev’s visit to Russia
The two top diplomats will discuss the most important topics of the regional and global agenda
Situation for Kiev troops in Kharkov direction worsens — Russian security sources
The Russian military has significantly broadened its zones of control in Volchansk and in the border areas near Khatnee
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian stock market decline slows amid European plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine
This trend was noted amid information about the details of the plan being developed by European countries to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
European Commission to propose Russian assets seizure scheme in several weeks
Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy, Productivity, Implementation and Simplification added that that in 2024, at the initiative of the Commission, G7 countries allocated a loan facility of 45 bln euro for Kiev
Sarkozy likely to be released before Christmas — lawyer
Earlier on Tuesday, Nicolas Sarkozy, who served as president of France from 2007 to 2012, was placed in the Sante prison in Paris to serve a five-year sentence in a case of Libya’s financing of the 2007 election campaign
Israel receives two more coffins with remains of hostages from Gaza
The coffins will be promptly delivered to the Israeli territory for identification
Ukraine decides to recruit contract servicemen aged 18-24 to all military units
Deputy Head of Vladimir Zelensky’s Office Pavel Palisa recalled that the experiment initially involved only several brigades but was later expanded
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Orenburg plant starts receiving gas from Karachaganak Field — Kazakh Energy Minister
Erlan Akkenzhenov stressed that everything would be restored bit by bit
Britain strikes Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham off list of terrorist organizations
According to the UK government, the decision to remove Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham from the list of proscribed terrorist organisations will mean closer engagement with the new Syrian government and support UK foreign and domestic priorities
Regional export standard to go live across Russia from 2027 — PM
Mikhail Mishustin said the available set of tools "makes it possible to determine priority branches, whose products may be in need for foreign trade"
Russian railway machine-building among leaders in global exports
CEO of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina said that each fifth exported open freight car is from Russia
Europe works on plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Bloomberg
Implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump
Trump tried 'to sober Zelensky up' at White House — senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, after the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Donald Trump's actual position became clear: "denying reality is now unacceptable"
US expert doubts Washington has Tomahawk missiles to give Kiev
Andrew Napolitano specified that this type of weaponry is offensive, and "the Americans have no place giving them to the Ukrainians"
EU supplied to Kiev about 1.6 mln munitions since early 2025 — European commissioner
The European Union increased its own production of artillery shells from 300,000 in 2023 to 2 million in 2025
Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post
The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way
Louvre guards refuse to go to work after museum heist — NYT
The paper cited SUD trade union leader Sarrah Abdelhedi who said that when there is an intrusion, the museum’s protocol is to evacuate rooms and usher visitors to safety, "definitely not put yourself in danger’s way by going toward the intruders"
Russia develops high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses
The first batches of hundreds of interceptor drones have been made for trials and the tech firm is preparing for their serial production
Aeroflot supports idea making southern air routes straits
CEO of the Russian flag carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said that flights to all the southern destinations are now being made "with a large additional time margin"
Polish threats to security of Putin’s plane show readiness for terrorist attacks — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that currently, Vladimir Zelensky and his team are still being provoked by the Poles
Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely — TV channel
According to the sources, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict
No immediate plans for Trump’s meeting with Putin — US official
According to the source, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary as well
Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware
The US president stressed that artificial intelligence technologies are currently crucial
Lavrov reiterates Russian solidarity with Venezuela amid external threats
Russian Foreign Minister also reiterated all-round support for Caracas’ efforts to defend national sovereignty
Hezbollah disarming will weaken Lebanon, says group’s leader
Naim Qassem emphasized that Washington is blackmailing the Lebanese government in a bid to attain its expansionist goals
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 81.35 rubles for October 22
The official euro rate was increased by 28 kopecks to 94.6656 rubles
Russia's Federation Council to discuss denunciation of agreement on plutonium utilization
According to accompanying documents, the agreement and its protocols have already been suspended by a Russian presidential decree and federal law due to US sanctions
Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets adds over 20 toddlers to its database
They were accused of "deliberately violating the state border" and "infringing upon sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine
Coalition of willing to mull Europe’s peace plan for Ukraine in London — Daily Telegraph
As Bloomberg previously reported, implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump
European Commission not going to cut Russian gas supplies to Serbia
Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos added that the European Union supports maximum integration of Serbia with the European energy market
Share of settlements in rubles and friendly currencies for Russian exports reaches 85.7%
Meanwhile, Anton Alikhanov specified that in the Asian region, the total share of settlements in rubles and friendly currencies for Russian exports was 87.4%, and in African countries, 85.9%
London may try to disrupt Ukraine peace talks again — Finnish politician
Armando Mema said that Vladimir Zelensky will visit London before the meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Press review: EU set to hinder Russia-US summit as Arab League invites Russia to aid Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 21st
Russia's non-energy exports up by 6% in 9 months of 2025 reaching $111.4 bln — minister
Anton Alikhanov said that industrial exports totaled $85.4 billion, while agricultural exports totaled $26 billion
Court in Slovakia slaps 21-year prison sentence on assailant of Slovak PM Fico — TV
Juraj Cintula was found guilty of terrorism charges
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 13.3 kopecks to 11.408 rubles
India plans to purchase S-400 missiles from Russia worth over $1 billion — agency
"The discussions with the Russian side area already on in this regard," defense sources told ANI
Hungary won’t block new EU anti-Russian sanctions package — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto clarified that Budapest had secured an exemption from the new package of anti-Russian restrictions for "all those measures which would have gone against the national interest" of Hungary
Special op achieving its goals, to conclude with success — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat also thanked "the Ethiopian friends for their objective, thoughtful, and balanced stance on the events unfolding around Ukraine"
Romania thwarts arson plot by Ukrainians, blames it on Russia
According to the Romanian Intelligence Service, on October 14-15, two Ukrainians arrived in Romania from Poland and dropped two packages of camouflaged incendiary devices, activated by remote control, at the company's office
CSTO forces in Tajikistan to practice peacekeeping operation
Spokesman for the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich elaborated that, according to the scenario, the peacekeeping forces are tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between conflicting parties
Kiev’s military changes tactics, uses small groups due to heavy losses — Russian commander
Alexey Vereshchagin highlighted that the Russian military has been successfully countering these Ukrainian tactics through relentless aerial reconnaissance and the constant readiness of attack aircraft
Number of Russian tourists visiting Hungary up by 17% in January-August
Sandor Fabian, Hungarian Consul General in Yekaterinburg, stressed that Hungary "welcomes guests from Russia with love"
FIS Council votes not to allow Russian athletes to compete internationally
The Russian Ski Association said this decision continues the policy of discrimination against athletes, which runs counter to the basic principle of political neutrality, enshrined by the FIS charter
Western intelligence using terrorists to destabilize world situation — Russian intel chief
The US and its allies continue to deliberately blur the definition of international terrorism as they apply double standards to assessing internal conflicts in other countries, Sergey Naryshkin noted
NATO secretary-general departs to US on emergency visit
Up until recently, the visit was not on the secretary general’s schedule
Europe opposes peace, only encouraging Kiev to continue war — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, that is the reality as of now
Hungary’s top diplomat warns of leaks, fake news ahead of Putin-Trump meeting
"From the moment the Peace Summit in Budapest was announced, it was obvious that many would do everything possible to stop it from happening," Peter Szijjarto stressed
Lavrov surprised by US media reports that Russia-US summit could be postponed
According to the top Russian diplomat, the disinformation campaign pursued by many Western news outlets is well known, "and CNN falls in line too"
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
Hungary to expand energy cooperation with US — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that an agreement had been signed between Hungarian and American companies for the development and use of nuclear technologies
Collapse of arms control treaties system puts world in peril, warns senior Russian MP
Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, stressed that as of 2025, several critical components of the international treaty framework concerning arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation will have diminished
Louvre heist losses estimated at 88 mln euro
According to Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, the robbers will not be able to get this much of money "if they opt to melt down" what they have stolen
China should not fall into Western traps — expert
Former Deputy Director at the Institute of World Development under the Development Research Center of China’s State Council Ding Yifan listed several examples of Beijing’s ineffective reactions to Western provocations
Egyptian authorities refute reports that Tutankhamun’s tomb may collapse
The Daily Mail newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday, that the 3,300-year-old tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh may collapse due to the threat of flooding
Sarkozy begins to write book in jail — attorney
Lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois said that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in a nine-square-meter cell
Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister
She will now form a government within the day
Russia hopes Canada plans for peace in Arctic, not competition — envoy
Russia has always been committed to keeping it a low-tension region and self-restrained its presence there to securing borders, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said
North Korea launches ballistic missiles, Seoul says
The current missile launch has been the first one since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in early June
Media outlets spread fake news to undermine upcoming Russia-US summit — official
Special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that preparations for the summit are underway
Europe’s calls for ceasefire in Ukraine not entirely sincere — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that "Macron also said at the time that this ceasefire should be unconditional, explicitly stating that no one should be allowed to limit arms deliveries to the Kiev regime"
Houthis say they can manufacture any type of weapons
Rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said that the Houthis are developing missile production and have "reached a considerable progress as concerns drones"
Sikorski’s threats to Putin and Russia’s position after Alaska summit: Lavrov’s statements
The top Russian diplomat reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged compared to the understandings that were reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States during their summit in Alaska
US may take radical measures to oust Zelensky — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Kalashnikov gunmaker boosts output of upgraded Dragunov sniper rifles 13 times over year
SVDS is designed reliably to engage enemy personnel and other unarmored targets at ranges of up to 1,000 meters
What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions
EU allocated almost 178 billion euro to Ukraine since start of conflict — official
Valdis Dombrovskis added that in 2024, G7 countries under the European Union's leadership unlocked 45 billion euro in additional funding for Kiev
US administration actually acknowledges seeking to topple Maduro — media
According to Axios, all US intelligence, not only the CIA, are focused on Venezuela
Zelensky shamelessly formulates terms for trilateral meeting in Budapest — senator
Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin noted that the head of Kiev regime had been publicly bargaining for participation in the Budapest meeting
European NATO allies gearing up for war with Russia — foreign intel chief
"Mobilization measures and the systematic indoctrination of the population with propaganda about an allegedly inevitable Russian aggression have become routine," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Trump says still in process of deciding whether to meet with Putin
The US leader noted that he "doesn't want to have a waste of time"
Trump consulted with Bannon on eve of quarrel with Zelensky — The Atlantic
Former chief political advisor Steve Bannon spent about 30 minutes explaining why he doesn't like the deal and why he doesn't trust the Ukrainian leader
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Hamas agrees to return two more bodies of hostages to Israel later today
On the morning of October 13, Hamas and its allies released all 20 living Israeli hostages and returned four more bodies of deceased hostages in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire deal
US believes Turkey's role in peacekeeping force in Gaza to be constructive — Vance
US Vice President also called on all sides to focus on the future of the Palestinian enclave, rather than on the past of the conflict and the contradictions it has created between different countries
