Russian forces destroy Ukrainian subversive group in LPR — military expert

LUGANSK, October 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with Russian military uniforms and fake documents, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian fighters uncovered an enemy subversive group near the settlement of Nadiya in the LPR, which attempted to stealthily cross the engagement line. The enemy failed to implement its plan because the saboteurs approached a camouflaged observation post of the Russian army," he said.

Russian forces eliminated a part of Ukrainian saboteurs, Marochko said, without specifying their number.

"It should be noted that civilian items and Russian army uniforms with fake documents were found in a rucksack upon the inspection of personal belongings of the saboteurs who had been eliminated. Most probably, a new provocation was plotted in an area close to the frontline to discredit the Russian Armed Forces," he said.