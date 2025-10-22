MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump attempted to "sober up" Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting at the White House, urging him to recognize Donbass and Novorossiya as Russian regions — a move that, according to Alexander Voloshin, a senator from the Donetsk People's Republic, reflects the position of the US elite, who have grown weary of the ongoing conflict.

"The moves by Trump and [his special envoy Steve] Witkoff, which sobered Zelensky up and sought to push him into recognizing the fact that Donbass has already become an integral part of Russia, reflect the US ruling class’s fatigue with a conflict that has ceased bringing the US any dividends," Voloshin told TASS.

The senator noted that after Trump’s phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by his meeting with Zelensky, his actual position became clear: "denying reality is now unacceptable."

On October 16, after his phone call with Putin, Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The following day, Trump met with Zelensky at the White House, where they discussed arms supplies to Ukraine and the upcoming Russia-US summit. Later, Zelensky admitted that during the meeting in Washington, members of Trump’s team had demanded that Kiev withdraw from Donbass.