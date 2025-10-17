MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attempted attacks on Russian nuclear power plants (NPPs) at least 19 times from early July to late September, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told a press briefing on Friday.

"Another type of crimes, which Kiev has been trying to attribute to Russia so persistently lately but is invariably exposed in its lies. Over the reporting period, Ukraine attempted at least 19 times to deliver strikes on three Russian nuclear power plants - the Zaporozhye, Kursk and Smolensk NPPs," the envoy said.

Over the past two weeks of October, another Russian nuke plant has been exposed to the Kiev regime’s nuclear terrorism: a Ukrainian drone delivered a strike on the cooling tower of the sixth reactor unit of the Novovoronezh NPP, he said.