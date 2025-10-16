Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia delivered a massive strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on gas energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex in response to Kiev’s attacks on Russian civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by ground-based, airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on gas infrastructure sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,670 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 235 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 540 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 375 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 75 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Varachino, Kondratovka, Pavlovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vilcha and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles and three 155mm self-propelled artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Petrovka and Sadovoye in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo, Krasny Liman and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and a British-made Snatch armored vehicle, 24 motor vehicles and three artillery guns, among them two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, 10 electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Artyoma, Berestok, Dronovka, Zvanovka, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle and 10 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 540 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Kotlino, Krasnoarmeysk, Novoaleksandrovka, Rodinskoye and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 540 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka and Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Krasnogorskoye, Poltavka and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 375 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, seven artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 75 Ukrainian troops and three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorye and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye, Olgovka and Shlyakhovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 75 Ukrainian army personnel, seven motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy US-made Patriot missile launcher in Ukraine operation over past day

Russian troops destroyed an engagement control station, a launcher and a radar of the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an AN/MPQ-65 radar, an engagement control station and a launcher of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system and struck energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 278 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 278 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 278 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned boats in the Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 90,559 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,533 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,602 multiple rocket launchers, 30,505 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,089 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.