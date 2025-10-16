Duma chairman calls deportation of Russians from Latvia act of genocide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The deportation of Russians by Latvia is an act of genocide, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Latvia ruled that those who fail to demonstrate sufficient language proficiency by the October 13 deadline for taking a Latvian language exam will be deported.

It has already deported 841 Russians on this basis. Moscow said it had already prepared measures for their settlement at home.

"This is a clear case of genocide. The cold weather is coming, they took the elderly and expelled them from the country for their position," Volodin said.

He noted that those responsible for the decision to deport Russians will eventually face justice, as it overtook those "who in Nazi Germany killed, destroyed, engaged in discrimination, genocide. In the end, they faced hanging. The same fate awaits those who made the decisions regarding the elderly, pensioners, and our compatriots, expelling them from Latvia."