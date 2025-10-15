Putin, Syrian leader plan no press conference following meeting

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa do not plan to hold a press conference after their meeting at the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the leaders are scheduled to meet "after 1:00 p.m. Moscow time" [11:00 a.m. GMT].

"They do not plan a press conference afterwards," the spokesman said in reply to a question.

This is al-Sharaa’s first visit to Russia. In addition, it is the first visit by a Syrian leader to Russia since the change in power in Damascus in late 2024.

Al-Sharaa arrived in Russia on a working visit. Such programs usually do not include special ceremonies, such as a traditional joint statement to the press following talks.