Bomb specialists defuse over 15,000 munitions in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have defused more than 15,000 explosive devices discovered along the border of the Kursk Region, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Since August 2024, experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s combined pyrotechnic unit have defused and destroyed over 15,000 explosives, including more than 100 strike UAVs and FPV drones," the statement said.

The dismantled devices included Avenger and Flamingo drones. The Avenger model, capable of carrying up to 4 kilograms of explosives, was reportedly aimed at a village in the Kursk Region.

"All recovered items are neutralized and thoroughly examined. They are later used as training models for experts and as visual aids during safety lessons," the Emergencies Ministry noted.