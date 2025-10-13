Russia welcomes stabilization on Afghan-Pakistani border — ministry

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the stabilization of situation on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan and urges both nations to show restraint, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it had followed with concern the reports about the latest round of escalation in the area on October 10-11.

"Kabul and Islamabad have different reports about the nature of clashes and causes of the escalation," the ministry said.

"According to recent updates, the situation has been stabilizing as of late. We welcome this process. We call upon Kabul and Islamabad to show restraint and resolve all differences through political and diplomatic methods," it said.