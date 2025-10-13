Russia has always supported Iranian nuclear deal, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia has never deviated from its position in support of the Iranian nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with journalists from Arab countries.

"We have never deviated from our stance in support of this nuclear deal, including [UN] Security Council Resolution 2231. Everyone is aware of this," the foreign minister said.

In addition, Lavrov noted that the final decision on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with regard to the nuclear program was made directly by Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister from 2013 to 2021, and John Kerry, who was the US secretary of state at the time. "The other participants in the negotiations did not take part in the final stage, but merely observed how the United States and Iran, represented by Javad Zarif, reached an agreement," the foreign minister said.

Iran nuclear dossier

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal. In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

In 2021-2022, negotiations involving Iran and the original signatories sought to restore the JCPOA to its initial terms but these talks concluded without a definitive resolution. After taking his second presidential office in 2025, Trump resumed the policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

On March 7, 2025, Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but said that talks could be continued via mediators. On March 30, the US leader also warned Iran about unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that Iran was ready to give a strong reaction.

Under the deal’s term, Western countries will be able to activate the snapback mechanism, a process designed to restore UN sanctions on Iran, on October 18. If they do this, Tehran warned that it would withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, although its development was officially banned by Khamenei as far back as 2003.