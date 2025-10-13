MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has been as energetic in holding phone calls with US President Donald Trump as he once supported the latter’s rival in last year’s presidential election, Kamala Harris, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), observed.

"Zelensky called Donald Trump twice in two days — using almost as much energy as he once did campaigning for the eloquent Kamala Harris and calling JD Vance 'too radical' before the US elections," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Zelensky and Trump held two phone calls last week. While they discussed Ukraine’s insufficient air defenses in the first conversation, they talked Ukraine’s defense needs and energy in the second phone call.