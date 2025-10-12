Position of Swiss President on Russian assets is glimmer of common sense — Ambassador

GENEVA, October 12. /TASS/. Recent statements of President and Finance Minister of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter about the impossibility to confiscate assets of the Bank of Russia frozen in the confederation points to a glimmer of common sense in Bern’s policy relatively to Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin told TASS.

"Russia has made conclusions for itself long ago in respect of pseudo-neutrality of the confederation," the Ambassador said, commenting on the current condition of Russian-Swiss relations. "There is no doubt" that Bern will continue its anti-Russian drifting in the short term and the midterm, Garmonin noted. This is evidenced in particular by recent statements of Swiss Defense Minister Martin Pfister at the joint press conference with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, the Ambassador added.

At the same time, certain positive moments should be highlighted in the dynamics of relations with Bern, Garmonin said, drawing attention to statements of the President of Switzerland on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Copenhagen.

"Ms. Keller-Sutter excluded the possibility of confiscating frozen assets of the Bank of Russia, having stressed that protection of property is guaranteed by the Swiss constitution," the Ambassador said. Such a position can exactly be characterized as "a glimmer of common sense," he added.