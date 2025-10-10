Putin sees certain countries preparing for nuclear tests

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some countries are getting ready to conduct nuclear tests and that a certain arms race is ongoing.

"I think, actually, to be honest, a certain [arms] race is taking place. <...> I did not say that the United States is preparing [for nuclear tests] though, I said that certain countries are getting ready for a [nuclear] test," Putin told reporters, commenting on his remark at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, saying that a certain nation is preparing to test nuclear weapons.

If other countries test nukes, Russia will test its nuclear weapons in response, Putin warned. That would not be bad both in terms of security provision and overall deterrence, he argued. "I put forward the proposal to extend the New START Treaty at least for another year in that context. Let everybody give it a thought," the Russian head of state concluded.