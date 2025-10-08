Recent unrest in Georgia was staged from abroad — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The recent unrest in Georgia was provoked from abroad to subjugate the republic to the West’s will, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Maria Zakharova said.

The ministry’s official spokeswoman said that "the radical opposition’s violent actions" were timed to coincide with the October 4 municipal elections, which foreign observers, including Western ones, described as "transparent and competitive."

"The blatant interference into Georgia’s domestic affairs by a well-known group of Western players causes serious concern," she said. "Opposition groups, supported by the EU and the Kiev regime, and linked to the United National Movement of Ukrainian citizen Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been convicted in Georgia, acted in accordance with the usual templates, tested in various parts of the world, and openly called on to overthrow the legitimate power."

"The obvious goal of this failed provocation is to put into practice the Maidan scenario, to bring a puppet government to power, to fully subjugate the republic to the West - all of this with the goal of using Georgia in schemes directed against our country, aimed at destabilizing the situation on Russia’s southern borders," the spokeswoman said. "In other words, the idea is simple: to turn Georgia into an instrument of geopolitical confrontation in the hands of others. At the same time, the Georgian people’s interests are being ignored with cynicism and disdain by those who pull the strings of all these revolutions, maidans and coups."

"We reaffirm our consistent course towards peaceful, equal and mutually beneficial relations with all countries of the South Caucasus, and oppose efforts to turn the region into an arena of confrontation," Zakharova said. "It is absolutely clear that this negative scenario is appealing only to the above-mentioned outside forces, who pursue their timeserving interests and whose destructive nature has once again manifested itself in this region."