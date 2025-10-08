Amid OSCE degradation, Russia calls for setting security principles — ambassador to Minsk

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. European states should articulate further principles of cooperation in light of the ongoing erosion of the European security architecture, Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s ambassador to Belarus, has said.

"Against the backdrop of the continuing degradation of the European security system, including the OSCE, it is important to define common principles of cooperation for states on the Eurasian continent. We believe these could be enshrined in the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, proposed by our Belarusian partners. Russia and Belarus are jointly engaging other SCO member states in drafting it. We aim to make full use of the benefits offered by a common space of trust and cooperation," he stated during a speech at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. Gryzlov noted that the next International Conference on Eurasian Security would take place in Minsk on October 28, initiated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with Russia’s full support.

"Russia and Belarus are submitting a draft Eurasian Charter for discussion at the conference. We believe this document not only meets current needs but will also lay the groundwork for regional security for decades to come," Gryzlov said, as quoted by the embassy’s press service.

He also stressed that significant shifts in global politics and economics require a proper transformation of the international relations system and affect the activities of every participant.

"SCO members consistently advocate for the representation of developing countries in UN governing bodies," Gryzlov added.