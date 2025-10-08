Russia’s Battlegroup East makes Ukraine lose 365 troops, five Starlink stations

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East made the Ukrainian army lose 365 troops, five Starlink satellite terminals and eight drone control points in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Alexey Yakovlev said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost more than 365 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, an M1117 armored personnel carrier, 16 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, a supply depot, five Starlink satellite terminals and eight drone control points," he specified.

According to Yakovlev, units of Battlegroup East continue moving deeper into enemy defenses.