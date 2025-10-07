CSTO needs to adapt its response to emerging security threats — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council regards effective measures to counter security threats, including preventive actions, as essential for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and its arsenal.

The Security Council’s press service told TASS after a meeting of the Committee on CIS Issues of the Scientific and Expert Council of the Russian Security Council that the importance of strengthening coordination within the CSTO, improving cooperation mechanisms, developing engagement with other states and international organizations, and adapting to the rapidly evolving situation was emphasized. The participants stressed the need for effective responses to existing and emerging security challenges and threats, including preventive measures.

According to the press service, the attendees noted the growing intensity and diversification of security threats facing the CSTO and its member states. They reaffirmed that the CSTO remains a key, and by many standards the sole interstate association capable of ensuring security not only for its members but also for territories adjacent to its zones of collective responsibility.

"It was stated that, in the context of the accelerating multipolar shift in the global order, the CSTO has every opportunity to strengthen its position as a cornerstone of the emerging comprehensive security architecture in Eurasia," the press service added.

The meeting coincided with the organization’s anniversary (October 7 marks the CSTO’s 23rd year) and took place in anticipation of Russia’s chairmanship of the CSTO in 2026.