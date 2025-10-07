Putin unlikely to attend Climate Conference in Brazil, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil have not resolved the issue with the ICC arrest warrant issued for Putin, so the Russian president will not attend the Climate Conference, which will take place November 10-21 in Belem, Brazil, Russian presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"You know, there are certain issues with Brazil regarding our leader's participation. You know what the issues are - those related to the International Criminal Court. These issues were not resolved during previous events, so I don't think any window will open in the context of the Climate Summit," Ushakov said, answering a question about whether Putin should be expected to attend the Climate Conference. "I don't think so," he added.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is scheduled to take place in Belem, Para State in northern Brazil, in November.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on charges of "illegally deporting" Ukrainian children. Commenting on this decision, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, speaking about information received from The Hague, stated that ICC decisions have no effect on Russia, and that possible arrest warrants are legally null and void.

In accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of December 14, 1973, heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from foreign jurisdiction.