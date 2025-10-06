{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
State Duma to consider denunciation of Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement on Oct. 8

The Russian government earlier submitted a corresponding bill to the State Duma

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, will consider axing the Russian-American intergovernmental plutonium management and disposition agreement during a plenary session on October 8, a parliament source told TASS.

"On October 8, they will consider denouncing the plutonium disposition agreement with the US and additional protocols," the source said.

The Russian government earlier submitted a corresponding bill to the State Duma.

The Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement is an agreement between the United States and Russia signed in 2000 and ratified in 2011. Under the deal, each of the sides will dispose of 34 metric tons of their "excess" weapons-grade plutonium. Apart from the agreement itself, the government also proposed denouncing all related protocols, including those that outline the funding sources, damage compensation procedure and the technology of disposal.

An explanatory note to the bill says the agreement and its protocols were suspended by a Russian presidential decree and a special federal law because of US sanctions, the US law on support for Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion and the US military buildup in Eastern Europe. Another reason behind the suspension was the US decision to change the technology of plutonium disposal without Russia’s consent.

The Russian federal law stipulated that Russian plutonium that falls under the agreement will not be used in weapons’ programs, and the agreement itself will be reinstated once the United States meets all the requirements specified in the law. The conditions include the removal of US sanctions and cancellation of the law on support for Ukraine, compensation for Russia’s damages and reduction of US military infrastructure in NATO countries that joined the alliance after September 1, 2000.

The auxiliary materials say that none of these conditions were met. Moreover, the US side has taken more anti-Russian measures, which "drastically change the strategic balance that existed when the treaty was signed, and create additional strategic stability challenges." Therefore, Russia has made the decision to denounce the agreement completely.

Tags
Russia's domestic policy
Iran's nuclear program
