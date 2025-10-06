Georgia immune to 'color technologies virus' — Russian expert

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Since the so-called Rose Revolution led by Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgia has developed immunity to the "color technologies virus" proliferated by Western governments and demonstrated this during Saturday’s post-election riots, Alexey Martynov, director of the International Institute of the Newly Established States, told TASS.

According to the expert, the Saturday’s upheavals were nothing but an attempted state coup. He recalled that Georgia was a pioneer in this sense across the entire post-Soviet space, with the first color revolution being staged there in 2003. "Today, these external players are acting within the same paradigm, following the principle 'since it worked once why not do this again?'" he noted.

"It should be noted that over these years after the color coup and the subsequent ousting of Saakashvili, the Georgia’s state and society have developed a strong immunity to such things. A couple of days ago, the authorities did not hesitate as to what to do to defend the state system from this color attack, from this attempted state coup," he said, adding that the outcome is obvious, with the instigators being arrested and charged with serious crimes against the state, and facing long prison terms.

The expert noted that British special services traditionally play a serious role in all South Caucasian countries, including Georgia. "The British are fond of playing such games. Why? Because they categorically dislike the election outcomes where the ruling Georgian Dream party is winning. When they dislike the outcome, they immediately switch on the state coup mode via color technologies," the expert noted, adding that the West has been deliberately developing such technologies for decades and have proxy forces everywhere.

"Another thing is that Georgia’s socio-political immunity to such things is stronger that this color technologies virus. This doesn’t mean, however, that they will not invent something else. And they will be acting this way everywhere. So, we must be ready for that," Martynov emphasized.

Elections and riots

Elections to local self-government bodies were held in Georgia on Saturday. Georgians elected city mayors and municipal legislatures.

On this day, the opposition held a rally in downtown Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, called from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas. Late on October 5, police detained five rally leaders for incitement to overthrow the government and organizing group violence. They face up to nine years in prison.