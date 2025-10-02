Russia does not wage anti-dollar campaign — Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is not pursuing an anti-dollar policy or campaign but it is merely prevented from paying in dollars, President Vladimir Putin said during the discussion at the plenary session of the Valdis Discussion Club.

BRICS faces many tasks, Putin said. "One of them is to establish, as believe, and not merely to create a common platform and shared principles of interaction, including in the economy in the first instance," the Russian leader said.

Members of the association do not build up such policy against anyone, Putin stressed. "The entire BRICS policy aims at ourselves, at members of this organization. By the way, we do not hold any anti-dollar campaign, anti-dollar policy. Not at all! Concerning us, we are simply prevented from paying in dollars. What should we do? We pay in national currencies," the president added.