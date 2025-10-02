Putin participates in Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, titled "The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use."

At this event, Putin traditionally speaks on a wide range of international issues. First, he outlines his position in an opening speech; then, he answers questions from club members and permanent moderator Fyodor Lukyanov.

The meeting, which runs from September 29 to October 2, has brought together 140 participants from over 40 countries, including experts from the United Kingdom, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa. The organizers identified the conference's main goal as finding the best solutions to avoid numerous risks and maintain the stability of each state and the international system as a whole.

Putin has met with Valdai participants every year since the club's founding in 2004. The first conference took place in Veliky Novgorod, near Lake Valdai, from which the event takes its name. Since 2014, the club's meetings have been held in Sochi. The exception was in 2020, when the conference was held in Moscow due to the pandemic, and the head of state participated via video link.