MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is unwilling to hold a peace settlement dialogue with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"A pause in negotiations, the vague outlook for resuming these talks. A rather ambiguous stance of the Kiev regime. They do not wish to go on with the negotiations, they do not intend to seek an agreement," the Kremlin representative stated.

Peskov added that this does not help predictability or stability, however, the Russian side must simply "carry on with their work."