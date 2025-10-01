Russia to find response in case of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will find a response in case the United States decides to supply the Kiev government with Tomahawk cruise missiles, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I'm sure that <…> if needed, we will find a response to that move, if that happens," Nebenzya told reporters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this week that the issue of possible US Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine was not yet final. In his words, the Kremlin is confident that even if Tomahawks are deployed in Ukraine, they will not change the military situation.