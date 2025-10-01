State Duma, European Parliament deputies hold first meeting in 11 years via video link

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Deputies of the Russian State Duma and the European Parliament have held their first meeting in eleven years, with the conversation taking place via video conference, the press service of the Duma’s International Affairs Committee reported.

The Russian side was represented by Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky, his first deputies Vyacheslav Nikonov and Alexey Chepa, as well as committee members Maria Butina and Dmitry Kuznetsov. The European Parliament was represented during the conversation by deputies from Austria, Germany, Bulgaria and Luxembourg, led by independent MEP Fernand Kartheiser.

"This is the first meeting between deputies of the European Parliament and the State Duma after an eleven-year break. I would like to express sincere gratitude and respect for your courage and open dialogue," the press service quoted Slutsky as saying.