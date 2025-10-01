Putin’s Valdai speeches focus on big picture, not ‘momentary’ political noise — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Speeches delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin at annual meetings of the Valdai Discussion Club are always about the big picture, and do not give attention to daily politics, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president always addresses Valdai meetings with meaningful speeches whose substance does not change based on momentary political trends. We certainly aren’t rewriting them every day," Peskov said when asked if recent statements from US leader Donald Trump would affect the Russian leader’s speech on Thursday.

The 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club titled, The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use, is taking place in Sochi from September 29 - October 2. It has gathered 140 participants from more than 40 countries. Experts, including those from Britain, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa, will give speeches.