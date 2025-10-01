Latin America shows rising interest in BRICS — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. Latin American countries are showing increasing interest in BRICS, with active work progressing on a wide range of initiatives within the association — from finalizing an economic partnership strategy to creating a grain exchange, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the 7th International Forum "Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: From Shared Challenges to Joint Solution" in St. Petersburg.

"Interest in BRICS is expanding in the [Latin American] region," Ryabkov noted. "Work is underway in all BRICS dimensions under Brazil’s chairmanship. The agreement on the BRICS economic partnership strategy through 2030 is being finalized. The cross-border payment initiative is being advanced."

According to the deputy minister, proposals to establish a BRICS grain exchange are also under active discussion. "BRICS is characterized by a spirit of creativity and partnership, which contrasts sharply with the oppressive atmosphere pervading the blocs of Western leaders," he added.

The forum, titled "Russia and Ibero-America in a Turbulent World: From Shared Challenges to Joint Solution," is being held in St. Petersburg from October 1 to 3. It is organized by St. Petersburg State University and the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.