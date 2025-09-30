Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,600 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 180 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 250 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 245 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 540 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 320 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 65 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Varachino, Novaya Sech, Kondratovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Bochkovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka and Sadovoye in the Kharkov Region and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivanopolye, Pleshcheyevka, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Berestok and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and eight artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Annovka, Rubezhnoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 540 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a self-propelled artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Velikomikhailovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Gorkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 320 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo and Belozerka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 Ukrainian army personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops struck Ukrainian railway infrastructure and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage and launch sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck railway infrastructure facilities used to transport armament, fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian army, long-range UAV storage and launch sites, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces shot down 128 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two Neptune missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Neptune long-range missiles and 128 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 87,405 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,304 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,078 field artillery guns and mortars and 42,941 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.