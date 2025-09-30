Russia ready to make efforts on Middle East settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia maintains contacts with all parties to the Middle East conflict, being ready to contribute to peaceful settlement if needed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We maintain our contacts with all parties to the conflict [in the Middle East]. And, of course, Russia remains ready to make efforts, if needed, to contribute to the settlement," he said when asked whether Moscow participates in US President Donald Trump’s peaceful plan on the Middle Eastern settlement.

Trump outlined a new plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, the British newspaper Financial Times (FT) has reported, citing sources. The plan's key security element is the idea of sending a military contingent of Arab and Muslim troops to Gaza to stabilize the enclave after the conflict ends. Moreover, the American proposal includes a clause on the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.