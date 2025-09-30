LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained new advantageous positions near the settlements of Khatneye and Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russian troops continue developing their success near the settlement of Khatneye in the Kharkov Region. After raids on Ukrainian positions, our troops have managed to gain advantageous lines southeast of that community. They are also successes near Otradnoye where Russian troops have gained new positions and advanced in the northwestern direction," the military expert said.

Marochko told TASS on September 27 that Russian troops were in control of the larger part of Otradnoye and had begun to mop up its outskirts. Also, the frontline sector near Khatneye had been the most successful for Russian troops over the past week in the Kharkov direction, he said.