DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have blocked the evacuation of civilians in Kupyansk. Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS that almost 2,500 Kupyansk residents are being used as a human shield.

"About 2,500 civilians still remain in Kupyansk. The adversary has blocked their evacuation and is currently actively using them as a human shield," Kimakovsky said.

He added that the Ukrainian armed forces are setting up firing positions in the buildings where the civilians are sheltering in basements and cellars.