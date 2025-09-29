Putin confident Russia to overcome any challenges

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will overcome all difficulties and become even stronger, President Vladimir Putin stated.

In a video address on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with Russia, he pointed out that during the special military operation, Russians are defending "the sacred right to honor the feats of their forefathers, generations of true patriots of Russia, both warriors and workers."

"Together, shoulder to shoulder, we will continue to build our common home - a great and independent nation, a sovereign state. We will overcome every trial and emerge even stronger," the head of state emphasized.