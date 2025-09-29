MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. In Western countries, where the press has an undeniable pro-Ukrainian bias which borders on "Kiev brainrot," media outlets are deliberately ignoring reputable reports about planned provocations from Ukraine, told that under no circumstances are they to give them any credence, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, citing this as yet another display of clear double standards.

"What is most astonishing is that as soon as these publications attracted attention, the very same Western press, this highly 'Ukrainized' media, plagued by a 'Kiev regime brain disorder,' began shouting that no one must take notice of such reports in the Hungarian press, that they must not be quoted or referred to because they are supposedly not official, but merely opinion pieces," Zakharova said in a broadcast on Russia'sChannel One.

"This is astonishing. These words are coming from Western journalists, including foreign agents funded by Western money, insisting: 'Don't you dare cite media reports.' An extraordinary situation. So it turns out that nobody is allowed to quote freely published articles that describe a forthcoming provocation with references to data and facts. But when it comes to reports such as those by the BBC about Bucha, which were presented outside any factual context and framed as a mythologized narrative by British television, not only is it permitted to cite them, it is mandatory. Imagine what kind of 'non-double standards' those are. This is absolute cynicism, for all to see," Zakharova stressed.

According to her, journalists who initially published data about a planned provocation by Kiev and continued to investigate the topic are now speaking of "a whole series of such staged operations." This, Zakharova emphasized, is not "something newly invented," but rather a phenomenon that is finally beginning to draw attention, although "it should have been noticed earlier." She reminded her audience that "the Kiev regime itself had openly admitted to terrorist attacks and extremist actions, even claiming them as victories and vowing to continue such operations." "Acknowledging this is perhaps the first step toward a sober assessment of reality," she added.

Chaotic steeplechase in the West

"And there is another point," the foreign ministry spokeswoman went on. "Just look: only a week ago, in both Western media and in the so-called Western elite, we witnessed a kind of chaotic steeplechase over hurdles of their own making." She recalled how Western countries suddenly "began summoning Russian ambassadors, making statements, and raising alarms about drones allegedly sent by Russia that would wipe them off the face of the earth."

Yet nobody even stopped to consider whose drones these actually were, Zakharova noted. Now, "it has become clear to everyone" that they weren't Russian. "But they should have asked themselves: whose drones were they, if not Russian? Where does this threat really come from? The answer is obvious," the diplomat underlined.

She argued that the weapons supplied for years by Washington, beginning under former US President Joe Biden's administration, to the Kiev regime, along with arms delivered by Germany, the United Kingdom, and other NATO countries, are "now spreading across Europe and the whole planet." In her words, these NATO arms shipments will eventually "boomerang back against the very NATO suppliers."