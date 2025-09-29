LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic has "plenty to charge Ukrainian neo-Nazis with" for war crimes committed against its population, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik told TASS in an interview.

He said the region has been preparing for a trial of the Ukrainian army for 11 years.

According to Pasechnik, Ukraine, encouraged by the West, "has long since turned into a terrorist state."

"In 2014, its [Ukraine's] authorities commited genocide of Donbass residents and started brutal shelling of our cities and villages. I am confident that in the end, all those responsible will be held accountable for every destroyed house, for every civilian killed and wounded. A military tribunal awaits all those who gave criminal orders to kill people. Preparations for this tribunal are already underway: over 11 years of relentless attacks with Western weapons, thousands of crimes have been recorded. We have plenty to charge Ukrainian neo-Nazis with. Such monsters deserve no mercy - they must face severe and well-earned punishment," he said.