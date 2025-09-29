Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 110 UAVs in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, September 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 110 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 50 munitions over the past 24 hours, killing two civilians and wounding several others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlement of Oktyabrsky, the villages of Blizhnyaya Igumenka, Bochkovka, Varvarovka, Vergilevka, Lozovoye, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Pulyayevka, Repnoye, Saltykovo, Solovyovka, Solomino and Ustinka came under a bombardment of one shell and attacks by 26 drones, of which 20 were shot down," the governor said.

A married couple was injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack and taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, he added.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Alekseyevsky district with eight UAVs, with no consequences. Belgorod came under a bombardment by six munitions, which wounded three civilians, including a 17-year old boy who suffered a barotrauma, the governor said.

The Valuisky district was attacked by 17 Ukrainian UAVs and one munition, with a private house damaged in the attacks. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by six UAVs, which damaged two private houses, he added.

In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in the Graivoronsky district with 14 UAVs and 17 munitions, killing a civilian. The Korochansky district was attacked by two Ukrainian UAVs and the Krasnogvardeisky district by four drones, with no consequences reported. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under an attack by 17 UAVs and a bombardment by 29 munitions. In the village of Repyakhovka, a civilian was killed after stepping on an explosive device and a private house caught fire, the governor reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Rakityansky district by an FPV drone and the Starooskolsky district by five aircraft-type UAVs, with no consequences reported. The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by 13 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged four private houses. Another house was partially destroyed in the attacks, the governor said.