LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army lost nearly 4,400 soldiers, including foreign mercenaries, killed and wounded along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian army lost about 4,395 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the areas of the battlegroups North, South, and West during the reporting period," he said, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Marochko, the heaviest losses were inflicted by troops of the Battlegroup West operating in the Kupyansk direction and the Svatovo-Kremennaya area. He added that over the past two weeks, Ukrainian forces have also suffered significant casualties in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup South, particularly in the Serebryansky forestry area and the Seversk direction.

During the reporting period, Russian forces also destroyed six tanks, 81 electronic warfare and counter-battery systems, 104 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, 59 field artillery guns, and more than 280 other combat vehicles, the expert noted.