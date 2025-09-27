MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. An attempt of the United Kingdom, France and Germany to return old sanctions of the UN Security Council against Iran appears like double-dealing and all their legal sanctions do not hold water, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

She reminded that this refers to the snapback mechanism, meaning the procedure enabling to quickly return old sanctions of the UN Security Council against Iran. The Europeans "made a crafty piece of trickery" in circumvention of the procedure for the resolution of disputed situations set out in Resolution 2231.

"The parties should initially consider claims in the dispute resolution mechanism. And only if everything is in the deadlock - to put forward the issue to the UN Security Council. Contrary to assertions of the Euro Three, this mechanism was not used. London, Paris and Berlin omitted these stages and submitted a paper to the UN Security Council immediately. It appears like double-dealing from the standpoint of the international law: if you violate the rules yourself, then you lose the right to use mechanisms set out in them. And they are "series" violators of Resolution 2231. When certain restrictions imposed on Iran expired on October 18. 2023, they introduced similar country sanctions," Zakharova noted on her Telegram channel.

"They wrote a letter to the Security Council on August 28, And today, on September 27, the 30-day period ends when this process can be stopped. The UN Security Council did not adopt the resolution keeping the regime of exemption from restrictions and sanctions against Iran return formally, from the standpoint of London, Berlin and Paris. On October 18 (in three weeks), the nuclear deal period expires and Europeans were simply short of time: they attempted to push forward their decision at any price before the start of the Russian presidency in the UN Security Council. Russia and China were against that. The case is not only and not so much in the political position, but in aspiration to keep legal perfection," she said.

Moscow and Beijing made the last attempt to preserve legitimacy and extend the effect of Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council on September 26, the Russian diplomat said. "This would give time to search for a diplomatic solution and prevent the potentially unpredictable escalation," Zakharova stressed. "However, Europeans need drastic aggravation because they hurry up: their abilities would have been exhausted after October 18. This is why the Security Council’s resolution was not extended - the West voted against," she noted.

"In other words, they violated two fundamental principles of international law, Pacta sunt servanda (the agreements must be kept) and the Clean hands doctrine," Zakharova said. The West against exposed the system of checks and balances to erosion," she noted.