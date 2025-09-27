Seventeen Ukrainian drones downed in Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed seventeen Ukrainian drones in Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh Regions and Crimea before midnight Moscow time (09:00 p.m. GMT), the Russian Ministry of Defense informed.

"On September 27, from 11:00 p.m. to midnight Moscow time (08:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m. GMT), air defense systems on duty destroyed 17 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles: seven over the Belgorod Region, six over the Voronezh Region, three over the Rostov Region and one in the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.