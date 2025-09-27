Russia deeply concerned by US actions around Venezuela’s territorial waters — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow’s concern over Washington’s activities in and around Venezuela’s territorial waters, he said at a press conference following Russia’s participation in the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We are, without a doubt, very worried that the Americans are now operating in what are still international waters, but surrounding Venezuela’s territorial waters," the minister said.

Lavrov also referenced his meetings in recent days with colleagues from Latin America and the Caribbean, noting that they are all "extremely concerned."