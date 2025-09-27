Trump sincerely seeks to end Ukraine conflict — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is sincerely seeking to end the Ukraine conflict while taking into account and removing the root causes behind it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following his participation in the High-level Week of the UNGA80.

"We believe that <…> our American colleagues, including the most senior officials, are seeking to put an end to this conflict while taking into account and removing its root causes," Lavrov noted. "And I have no doubt that US President [Donald Trump] is sincerely interested in that," he added.

However, Lavrov noted, European leaders are literally "hanging" on the US leader’s arms on the subject of resolving the Ukraine conflict.