Trump sincerely seeks to end Ukraine conflict — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is sincerely seeking to end the Ukraine conflict while taking into account and removing the root causes behind it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following his participation in the High-level Week of the UNGA80.

"We believe that <…> our American colleagues, including the most senior officials, are seeking to put an end to this conflict while taking into account and removing its root causes," Lavrov noted. "And I have no doubt that US President [Donald Trump] is sincerely interested in that," he added.

However, Lavrov noted, European leaders are literally "hanging" on the US leader’s arms on the subject of resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Foreign policyUkraineSergey LavrovUnited StatesDonald Trump
Seventeen Ukrainian drones downed in Russian regions
Seven of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Global crisis, tariffs on Russian oil, Ukraine deal: Trump speaks at UN
In his remarks, the US President declared that the world had entered "one of the greatest crises in its history" and placed blame on the United Nations for failing to resolve international challenges
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Trump to provide his county with Tomahawk missiles — British daily
According to the report, it is currently unknown whether Trump plans to grant Zelensky's request
US demanded to hand over all enriched uranium to delay sanctions — Pezeshkian
In return, the US was ready to give Iran a three-month delay before reinstating UN Security Council sanctions, said Iranian president
World war imminent, if Kiev's false flag sabotage plans materialize — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia
Freedom, justice are shared values between Russia and Africa — Patrice Lumumba’s daughter
"These concepts are universal, timeless, and are embraced not only in my country, not only in Africa, but especially in Russia," Juliana Lumumba said
Top diplomats of Russia, India discuss preparations for bilateral summit at year-end
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also scrutinized pressing topics on the international and regional agenda, notably the situation surrounding Ukraine
IN BRIEF: What is known about railroad blast in Russia’s Pskov Region
Governor Mikhail Vedernikov confirmed no derailment took place and no injuries were reported
Russia’s Medvedev clears opener of 2025 ATP China Open in straight sets
In the next round, Daniil Medvedev will play against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Russian diplomat calls Finnish president's words about relations with Russia irresponsible
The Finnish leader has repeatedly spoken about the prospects of restoring relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine
Russia liberates Derilovo, Mayskoye in DPR, Stepovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
The combat mission was completed by units of the West, East, and South troop groups
Seventeen Ukrainian drones downed in Russian regions
Seven of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Europe allows Kiev to carry out terrorist attacks for Russia’s 'strategic defeat' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the fact that Arabic is not prohibited in Israel, nor is Hebrew in Arab countries and Iran, yet Russian is banned in Ukraine
Ukrainian commander says situation on frontline complex for Ukraine
According to Alexander Syrsky, active combat is underway in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the Kiev regime-controlled territory in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Lavrov notes importance to implement initiatives of Russian, Brazilian BRICS presidencies
According to established practice, the meeting was organized by the Indian side as the future chairman of the association
Russia will pursue Europe for asset theft until end of time — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed that Moscow will pursue this objective by all available means
NATO recognizes Russian army unstoppable despite all investments in Ukrainian military
The newspaper noted that Russian troops continued to steadily advance toward their goals
Lavrov, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss military-political crisis in republic
The Russian side emphasized the need for a swift end to the armed conflict and the launch of the post-conflict reconstruction process
Israeli attacks kill over 70 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past hours — Health Ministry
According to it, 65,926 people have been killed and more than 167,000 injured in military operations in the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023
Ukrainian presidential candidates promise to return country to peace
The point focused on solving the "issue of the territorial integrity of Ukraine" was included in the programs of all runners for the highest state post
NATO, EU declared war on Russia through Ukraine, directly participate in it — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that the refusal to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter was "a manifestation of neocolonial ambitions, which leads to increased global instability and breeds regional conflicts"
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
NATO instructors now present in Ukraine for propaganda purposes — Saldo
Kherson Region Governor said that the alliance doing everything it can to ensure that the conflict continues
Russian grain exports hit record in 2024 — Agroexport
Among the key importers of Russian grain in 2024 were Egypt, Turkey and Iran
Lavrov expresses solidarity with Venezuela in face of growing interference attempts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared the categorical inadmissibility of using instruments of forceful pressure on sovereign states as an instrument of foreign policy
Russia alarmed by Western discourse on World War III as likely scenario — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that these figures undermine any efforts to seek an honest balance of interests among all members of the international community
Russian ambassador calls Moldovan election campaign dirtiest he’s ever seen
According to Oleg Ozerov, in terms of the level of lies, slander, and distortion of facts, the Moldovan campaign certainly surprised him
US does not support EU and Ukraine’s anti-Russian statement at UN
A total of 38 countries joined the statement, including Slovakia
NATO countries to ensure continuous supply of US weapons to Kiev, alliance chief says
Mark Rutte expressed confidence that these deliveries would be accompanied by sanctions against Russia, though he did not provide details
Russian army controls most of Otradnoye, has begun clearing its outskirts — expert
In battles for Otradnoye, Russian forces are using combined strike tactics enabling them to advance along this section of the front with minimal losses, Andrey Marochko emphasized
Mercenaries siding with Ukraine most often fight in Kharkov Region, Donbass — expert
Boris Rozhin mentioned that a large number of Colombians were killed in Krasnoarmeysk
Some well-informed sources indicate new strikes against Iran are under discussion — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, all of this is coordinated - the military threat as well as the measures aimed at economically suffocating Iran
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flights over Bering, Okhotsk Seas — top brass
The flight lasted over 14 hours
Domestic extremism documents of Biden’s administration to be declassified
"We have to expose their tactics and the playbook of the deep state so that we, the people, can make sure we never allow this to happen again," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said
Federation Council okays law legalizing parallel import of goods to Russia
The law states that the use of the exclusive right to the results of intellectual activity, expressed in goods and identifications such goods are marked with, is not a violation
Russia deeply concerned by US actions around Venezuela’s territorial waters — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also referenced his meetings in recent days with colleagues from Latin America and the Caribbean, noting that they are all "extremely concerned"
Gazprom Neft will be able to increase output if OPEC+ quotas change
The company plans to increase hydrocarbon production and oil refining at its refineries this year, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov added
Russian Embassy in London warns of retaliatory measures if sovereign assets stolen
The diplomatic mission also noted that proposals to use Russian assets to finance "the military needs of the criminal Kiev regime" would only fuel "the continuation of bloodshed"
Parliamentary elections to be held in Moldova
The unicameral parliament is the supreme representative and legislative authority of the country
There is no justification for punishing all Palestinians in Gaza — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that the world is in fact "dealing with an attempt at a sort of coup d’·tat aimed at burying UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state"
Russia has no intentions to attack NATO or EU — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also warned that any aggression against Russia will be met with a decisive response
Ukraine becomes Kiev regime’s testing ground for killing its citizens — Vodolatsky
Ukraine no longer exists as a state, said Russian State Duma lawmaker
Andrey Rublev’s ‘Holy Trinity’ icon may disintegrate upon changing hands — museum director
On May 15, it was reported that Andrey Rublev’s "Holy Trinity" icon would be returned to the custody of the ROC by order of President Vladimir Putin
No new full members of EAEU expected in near future — Russian MFA
Mikael Agasandyan, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First CIS Department, said there are applications for observer status
Trump administration to freeze four billion dollars in foreign aid
The Supreme Court has given its consent to suspend the allocation of funds
Syrian court issues arrest warrant for Bashar Assad in absentia — news agency
The former Syrian president faces "charges of intentional murder, torture leading to death, and deprivation of liberty"
Iran took all possible steps towards E3, US — Russian mission to UN
"No matter what Tehran does, Western countries keep issuing new ultimatums," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
SBU issues arrest warrant for Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev
He is accused in absentia of violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Diplomat calls Trump's latest statements on Russia 'negotiating tactic'
Maria Zakharova said that it is "a political maneuver for talks"
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Fuel and energy sector’s share in Russian GDP about 20% — Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister added that energy segments continue supplying energy resources for households and national economy branches
Poland tells its citizens to immediately leave Belarus
The Polish Embassy in Minsk explained recommendations by the tense situation on the border and what it described as arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens
IKEA starts notifying shopping centers about intent to cancel contracts — newspaper
On June 15, IKEA announced the intention to sell all four factories in Russia and reduce the business scale in the country
South Korean foreign minister asks Lavrov to protect interests of republic’s companies
At the same time, Cho Hyun called on Moscow to halt military cooperation with North Korea
Russian forces liberate 1.1 square km of area near Kleban-Byk reservoir in DPR over day
Russian servicemen also defeated five Ukrainian brigades
Russian-Chinese MPEI-Hainan University awards first master’s degrees
Among the 17 inaugural graduates, 10 earned a Master’s degree in Power Engineering Modeling and seven – in Artificial Intelligence
Russia hopes for continued dialogue with US, sees their drive for pragmatism — Lavrov
"We place certain hopes on the continuation of Russian-American dialogue, especially after the summit in Alaska," the Russian top diplomat emphasized
US to redirect military resources from Europe to Indo-Pacific — Finnish president
European NATO countries hope that Washington will leave "key military equipment," including radars, on the continent
UN hopes US will coordinate its steps on Libya with organization
"In the same way as we are very willing to work with Russia, with other members of the Council and Berlin Process member states to see how we can progress our political roadmap, we are, of course, open to doing that with the US as well," Hanna Tetteh said
Lavrov held over 35 meetings in three days on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that today marks the culmination of the week
Cambodia's Defense Ministry accuses Thai army of opening fire on border — Khmer Times
According to the newspaper, despite provocations, Cambodia will continue to strive for a swift return to normal life and the preservation of peace on the border
Medvedev suggests EU fueling idea of Finland reclaiming part of Russia
"The idea of profiteering at Russia’s expense was instilled in Finnish minds back in the days of Hitler’s rule in Germany," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Europe cannot help Ukraine without US support — Kallas
US President Donald Trump was the one who promised to stop the killing, the top EU diplomat said
Jeffrey Sachs calls European leaders ‘warmongers’
In his opinion, the situation is "very dangerous" because of claims, counterclaims and charges
Lavrov discusses strengthening cooperation in UN, BRICS, G20 with Brazilian counterpart
The parties discussed relevant issues related to deepening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership and implementing the schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Russia declares return of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran illegal
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that the UN Secretariat has no basis for renewing the relevant mandates
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Sanctions against Russia affecting emerging markets, leader of Venezuela complains
Nicolas Maduro compared the restrictive measures against Russia to a boomerang that hit the countries that imposed the sanctions and the rest of the world
Russia managed to develop its own innovative turbines — Putin
According to the president, Russian has good developments in this area
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Press review: World Atomic Week kicks off in Moscow and Donald Trump unveils Gaza war plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 26th
Ukraine’s permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people — Russian commander
Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, Apty Alaudinov said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
'The fuses are already blown' in the Gaza Strip situation — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that "the collective punishment of the Palestinian people continues"
Russian planes in Kherson Region carry out 26 strikes on rear areas of Ukrainian forces
Su-34 fighter-bombers carried out strikes with FAB-500 M54 aerial bombs with a unified gliding and correction module
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Press review: NATO launches operation Eastern Sentry while US deploys missiles in Germany
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 15th
Putin names strengthening Russia's sovereignty, security as priority task
"The regions’ efforts to support the defense industry are of paramount importance," the head of state said
Former FBI head faces up to five years in prison — Fox News
The investigation began in July to find out whether James Comey provided false testimony about operation Crossfire Hurricane
Attempts to disrupt Intervision were made, but failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister that Russia welcomes interest in the Intervision contest from Western journalists and observers
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Air defenses down 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
27 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov Region
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Ukrainian forces attempt to attack oil facility in Chuvash Region — Nikolayev
The regional head noted that there were no casualties or threats to the population
Trump asks Supreme Court to review ban on birthright citizenship — CNN
Those decisions confer, without lawful justification, the privilege of American citizenship on hundreds of thousands of unqualified people, the channel reported
Lavrov dismisses as political blindness hopes of return to 2022 borders for Ukraine
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia has been protecting its own legitimate interests and the legitimate interests of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine following a coup in 2014
ZNPP has sufficient diesel fuel for long-term operation of generators in autonomous mode
According to the ZNPP management, the situation at the ZNNP is under complete control
FACTBOX: Kiev’s 'provocation plans' and New START treaty future — Lavrov’s UN statements
Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia "from the very beginning has been and remains open to negotiations aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict" in Ukraine
Lavrov Confirms Putin’s Visit to India in December
"We have full respect for India’s national interests and fully respect the foreign policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance his country’s national priorities," the Russian foreign minister said
Israeli army now controls over half of Gaza City
The Jerusalem Post noted that in recent days, the IDF has intensified its strikes across Gaza City
Diplomatic solutions to crisis surrounding Iran nuclear program remain — foreign minister
"Diplomacy will never die, but things have become much more complicated now," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized
Russian forces liberate four settlements in special op zone over week — top brass
The Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week
Russia’s Medvedev proposes fourth 'D' for Ukraine as deparasitization
Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference began, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. The meeting laid the foundation for the post-war world order.
