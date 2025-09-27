Lavrov dismisses as political blindness hopes of return to 2022 borders for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Nobody is hoping for a return to the 2022 borders for Ukraine, and to expect that would be political blindness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after taking part in the High-level Week of the UNGA80.

"You know, as regards the 2022 borders, I think nobody counts on that because hoping for a return to those borders would be political blindness and a complete failure to understand what is going on," he said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

Lavrov stressed that Russia has been protecting its own legitimate interests and the legitimate interests of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine following a coup in 2014.

"If the agreement signed between the [Ukrainian] president and the opposition, with Germany, France, and Poland acting as guarantors, had been signed in February 2014, and if it had been implemented, Ukraine would have been in the 1991 borders now," he added.