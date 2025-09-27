Range of drones allegedly found in Poland shorter than distance to Russia — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The range of drones that have allegedly been found on Polish soil is shorter than the distance between that republic and Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following his participation in the UNGA80.

"Those drones which have allegedly been discovered on Polish soil <…> their range is shorter than the distance between the Russian Federation and the Polish border," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Russia has never attacked civilian facilities or targeted any EU or NATO countries with its drones and missiles, Lavrov noted. "Though incidents do happen, we never conduct aimed fire. We never target our drones or missiles against countries in Europe, members of the EU or the North Atlantic Alliance," he explained.