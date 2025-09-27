Russia alarmed by Western discourse on World War III as likely scenario — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is deeply concerned by statements from certain political figures who have come to power in some EU and NATO capitals and who are now seriously discussing the prospect of the World War III as a likely scenario, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Speaking about the future, one cannot ignore the lessons of the past, especially in a situation where Nazism is once again raising its head in Europe and militarization is gaining momentum - under the very same anti-Russian slogans," the Russian foreign minister stressed. "This is all the more alarming given that a number of political figures who have come to power in Brussels and in some EU and NATO capitals are now seriously beginning to discuss the possibility of the World War III as a likely scenario," he said.

Lavrov emphasized that these figures undermine any efforts to seek an honest balance of interests among all members of the international community, attempting to impose their unilateral approaches on others and flagrantly violating a fundamental Charter requirement - the respect for the sovereign equality of states. "It is precisely this equality that forms the foundation of an objectively emerging multipolar world," he noted.

Lavrov stressed that Russia does not advocate a revolution against anyone. "Our country has suffered from revolutions more than most. We are simply calling on member states and the Secretariat leadership to strictly adhere to all principles of the [UN] Charter without double standards. Only then will the legacy of the UN’s founding fathers not be squandered in vain," he added.