UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow remains open to negotiations aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Russia, as President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly stressed, was from the very beginning and remains open to negotiations to address the root causes of the conflict," Lavrov stated. "Russia’s security and vital interests must be reliably guaranteed. The rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in territories still under the control of the Kiev regime must be fully restored and observed. On this basis, we are also ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine," he said.

Lavrov also stressed that Kiev and its European sponsors fail to grasp the urgency of the moment and show no willingness to engage in honest negotiations. "So far, neither Kiev nor its European sponsors display an understanding of the urgency of the moment or a readiness to negotiate in good faith," Lavrov stated.