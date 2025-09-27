Lavrov held over 35 meetings in three days on sidelines of UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, heading the Russian delegation, held more than 35 meetings over three days while participating in the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that today marks the culmination of the week, with Lavrov’s upcoming speech at the UN General Assembly’s general debate and a subsequent press conference on the outcomes and specifics of his work at the milestone session.

"We are reviewing our daily highlights. More than 35 meetings and events in just three days!" Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.