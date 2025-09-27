MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces liberated 1.1 square kilometers of territory near the Kleban-Byk reservoir in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

Russian servicemen also defeated five Ukrainian brigades near Seversk, Konstantinovka, Dronovka, Berestok, Druzhkovka, Pleshcheyevka, and Fyodorovka.