Russian air defenses down 131 Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 131 drones in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 86,900 drones, 631 anti-aircraft missile systems, 25,261 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple launch rocket systems, 29,985 field artillery guns and mortars, and 42,715 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.