Air defenses down 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defense capabilities destroyed and intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 27 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, eight - over the territory of the Bryansk Region, six - over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, six - over the territory of the Voronezh Region, five - over the territory of the Volgograd Region, two - over the territory of the Kursk Region, and one UAV over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the report said.