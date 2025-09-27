Lavrov, Singaporean foreign minister discuss prospects for bilateral relations

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed the prospects for bilateral relations between the two countries on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the context of the international and regional situation. The objectives for further developing Russia's ties with ASEAN were considered," the statement reads.